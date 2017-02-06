This Boyfriend Realized That The Way To A Girl’s Heart Is Through FOOD!

My friends and I often discuss the point of giving flowers to your loved ones. The thought is probably creepy, but aren’t they dead?

Thankfully, I’m not the only person in the world who feels that. I know for a fact, that if I tell my boyfriend not to get me roses if he wants to surprise me, he’ll oblige me by bringing me nothing.

Well, fair enough. Flowers are the safest gifts in the world. They come in all colors, fragrances, shapes, etc. So, really, I don’t blame him.

Annika Aguinaldo, the 19-year-old college student from Manila (Philippines) has a boyfriend who understands that a woman’s best friend is FOOD.

Don’t freak out because I wrote it in caps, please. The thing is that I’m following a strict diet, which makes me realize the true importance of food. Eh, but that’s just regular-resolution stuff.

Annika’s boyfriend Rico Villanueva, told her that he had a surprise! (If I was her, I’d be hoping for it to NOT be a proposal, I mean they’re only 19!)

The boyfriend’s gift was every girl’s dream! He got her a beautiful, DIY bouquet of Chicken McNuggets.

Slurrrp. No, not drooling. See how Annika reacted:

I told him I didn’t like flowers, so he got me a bouquet of chicken nuggets, and I pretty much became the happiest girl on the planet pic.twitter.com/H6zLpud8wW — Annika Aguinaldo (@AnnikaAgs) January 22, 2017

“The first time we hung out was at a McDonalds near our university and that kind of sparked the trend of nuggets in our lives,” she said. “I’d surprise him with nuggets before class when I knew he hadn’t had lunch, so I guess the whole chicken nugget bouquet was his version of repaying me.”

“We got some flack over the apparent lack of barbecue sauce but it was actually wedged in the bouquet,” Aguinaldo told HuffPost.