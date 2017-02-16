This Designer Unveils A Spectacular Show With Immigrant Models In Hijabs

Indonesian designer Anniesa Hasibuan surprises her every year with the thought she puts behind her collection and her models.

Remember how last year she made all her models walk down the ramp in hijabs?

Well, this year the designer took another leap. Committed towards inclusivity in fashion, Anniesa featured models who were immigrants, visa and green card holders and first and second generation Americans in her 2017 fall/winter fashion show.

Anniesa’s show was not only very meaningful but her models also looked gorgeous in her designs that included big, billowing skirts and a whole lot of sparkle. She told The Huffington Post “Casting immigrants and dressing models in hijabs is my way of celebrating the diversity of the American people and the story of the American dream unfolding on the runway.”

According to a press release, the casting was intended “to make a statement on the current administration’s stance on immigration in the U.S.” This was clearly aimed at President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration that was blocked last week by a federal appeals court.

Hasibuan’s press release mentioned that all of her models were accepted at casting “regardless of their immigration status, but the casting call sought immigrants to highlight the beauty and diversity in the country.” A spokesperson told The Huffington Post that “all were welcome and no one was turned away.”

Hasibuan’s amazing work was praised by Haute Hijab, a clothing line that caters to Muslim women on Facebook.

“Thank you for showing the world that hijab does not prevent Muslim women from being beautiful and that we are an integral, thriving and active part of this society,” the post said. “Needed this now more than ever.”