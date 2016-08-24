This Father-Daughter Duo Clicks Pictures To Educate Girls. Here’s How You Can Join Them

“Most of the times the people being photographed were so happy to receive a polaroid. Not everyone can afford to have a print picture of their families. They’re happy they have a memory to cherish,” said Kaavya Rajesh.

14-year-old Kaavya Rajesh and her father Rajesh Ramakrishnan are raising money for educating girls with an NGO called Nanhi Kali. Kaavya studies in the grade 9 at the American School in Dhaka while her father, Rajesh is the Managing Director with an Italian firm.

The father-daughter duo loved to click photos together and started a project called ‘My Daughter Is Precious’ where they take pictures of fathers with their daughters and give them a Polaroid as a memory.

The idea came up when Kaavya watched a documentary in school about girls being deprived of education. This worried her a lot. She then spoke about it to her father and they began working on this initiative and collaborated with Project Nanhi Kali.

Father-daughter relationships have some of the strongest bonds. I too was close to my father. I remember clicking a selfie with him earlier last year but not once did it come to my mind that it would be one of our last pictures together.

Filled with emotions, I contacted the duo for an interview and here’s what we know about them.

Tell me about your bond with your father.

Kaavya: We have an indestructible bond. We have a lot of common interests which helps us spend more time together like travelling and photography.

Some crazy things you did together?

Rajesh: There are not many crazy things we can think of, but we were in Copenhagen last summer. We saw a lot of people using cycles to travel around and thought, ‘we should try it too!’ And then we hired cycles, but it was very difficult. We lost our way *laughs *.

Kaavya: Yes, it took us a lot of time to get back.

What do you like to click the most beyond this project?

Kaavya: I like to capture a lot of buildings and other architectural structures.

Oh, wow! Are you planning to get into architecture in the future?

Kaavya: No, I haven’t decided what I want to do yet. I’m only 14, but I will probably get into Journalism because I love photography and writing.

And what about you, sir? What do you like clicking beyond the project?

Rajesh: I started photography very late in life about 13-14 years ago. I think a person evolves over the years and so have I with my photography. At first, I was into clicking beautiful pictures, but now, I am more into concepts and themes. I now print my own desktop calendars and sell them. That money goes to another NGO I work with. I made 4 calendars in India and 2 in Dhaka. Recently I made a calendar that I named ‘Yogaspire’ to show how Yoga can be done anywhere and at any time of the day. It had pictures of people doing asanas at intersections, in auto rickshaws, you name it.

You mentioned working in India for calendars. How long have you lived there?

Kaavya: My dad moved to Dhaka in March 2014 and my mother, and I joined him in August 2014. Before that, we were living in Gurgaon for ten years.

You’re raising money through chit funds. How much have you managed to raise so far?

Rajesh: Through the BitGiving website, we have raised a little over Rs. 2 lacs so far. The money goes to the NGO Nanhi Kali who further give it to schools around the subcontinent.

Do you have a story that touched you the most?

Kaavya: We were in Chennai and met a girl named Sharmila. She studied till the eleventh grade. She had to stop her education because her family took loans at a very high rate. She now works at a dental clinic to support her family.

What did you discover about your relationship from this project?

Rajesh: We always try to do things as a family. We do things we are passionate about together. It has brought us closer and it’s quiet an enriching experience. Right, Kaavya?

Kaavya: Yes, definitely!

The main reason behind girls being deprived of the education?

Rajesh: There’s a number of factors that affect this. First is financial deprivation. Second, people would rather educate their son rather than their daughter. They think her ultimate duty is to become a homemaker and take care of the kids. This ideology has been passed down through generations.

What is the role of a father in the upbringing of an empowered woman?

Rajesh: Well, the father definitely has a role to play here. We still live in a patriarchal society. A father should never differentiate between his son and daughter. When people in the society observe this, they will pick up on it. Fathers need to be supportive and act impartially and responsibly towards their children.

How do you both spend your leisure time?

Rajesh: We watch TV *laughs *. We like to eat parathas.

Kaavya: Then he helps me with my math homework.

Some things like cleaning and cooking are said to be for girls. Do you help with these chores?

Rajesh: Yes, definitely. My wife is travelling as I speak. Before you called us up, Kaavya and I had just finished eating and cleared up the table. I think that both spouses should help around the house. The concept still hasn’t come around yet, though.

Kaavya’s mother, Nirupama Subramanian is a consultant, facilitator and coach in the area of leadership development and change management. She is also the author of 2 books of the fiction genre and writes articles for several publications.

What conversations do you have with each other?

Kaavya: While travelling we talk about the things we see around ourselves.

Rajesh: While we are at home, we talk about our day in general, what happens at work or school, etc. We also share articles with each other and have discussions on them.

Have you ever talked to her about periods?

Kaavya: I don’t talk about that with him often.

Rajesh: Usually, it is her mother who does the talking about this.

What would you recommend to get over those taboos?

Rajesh: Every relationship needs transparency. Many parents do not even show the basic level of participation in discussions with their children. We need to respect each other at the basic level and build trust with each other to discuss these topics without considering them as taboos.

Now, I have some short questions for you, Kaavya.

College or a gap year?

Kaavya: College:

Arranged or love marriage?

Kaavya: Love marriage

What do you have to say, sir? *wiggles eyebrows*

Rajesh: I agree with her.

Career or homemaker or both?

Kaavya: Career. Or maybe both.

Dress or salwar kameez?

Kaavya: Depends on the occasion really. I don’t prefer one over the other.

Now to you, sir. How do you help your daughter in making choices?

Rajesh: Decisions could be big or small but are hard to make. When she comes to me for help, we usually make a list of pros and cons for either choice. Just yesterday, Kaavya was confused about whether running for the post of Vice President or the School Representative. So we did the same and made a list to help her decide.

So what did you finally choose?

Kaavya: Um, I went for the School Representative because I was the same last year and I think I want to continue that.

So, Nanhi Kali’s project will end soon. What other projects are you looking forward to?

Rajesh: I don’t think we want to deviate from working on Girl Education. After this project is over, we will probably have another discussion with Nanhi Kali to have a similar campaign. We’re trying to find NGOs who work for the same cause. And of course, ‘My Daughter Is Precious’ will continue supporting the cause.

The campaign will come to an end on the 31st of August 2016. Nanhi Kali is trying to raise funds for at least 100 girls. A wonderful project like this needs your contribution.

If you contribute Rs. 3000, it will sponsor 1 year of education for a girl studying in grades 1 to 5 and with Rs. 4200, you can sponsor a year of schooling for a girl studying in grades 6 to 10.

You can contribute to the initiative here. Any size of contribution is welcome.