This Gesture Of The Mumbai Police For An 83 Y.O. Granny Will Make You Go “Aww”

How would you feel if you are alone in your apartment on your very own birthday? Not good, right?

That’s probably how Lalita Subramanyam, an 83-year old woman of Mumbai, felt. But to her rescue, came the superhero team of Matunga police station.

On January 2, 2016, Lalita was surprised by Matunga police when they threw her a surprise party on her birthday.

Lalita lives alone in her apartment with all three of her kids living away, two in the States and one in Bangalore. She is known as Aai or mother in the Matunga police station. For years now, local police have been running local errands for the old woman.

Matunga police even tweeted to wish their mother on her birthday.

Lalita ji,fondly called d ‘mother’ of Matunga PStn, turned 83. Retweet to wish her & V will convey ur message to her pic.twitter.com/ql09gZTIfi — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2017

Just like how good kids will wish their aai, they celebrated her birthday with same enthusiasm even last year.

Undoubtedly, who says you can’t make a home out of strangers?