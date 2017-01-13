This Girl From Maharashtra Might Be The Next Geeta Phogat

Amir Khan’s Dangal has successfully motivated young girls all around the globe to follow their dreams and make their country proud. But looks like we have found another Geeta Phogat to admire.Mahima Rathod, a 16-year-old from Yavatmal district of Maharashtra saw Dangal and saw her own self and her father, Raju Rathod. She found the story of Phogat family very much similar to hers.

Mahima’s whole family is passionate about wrestling. Her great-grandfather was a well-known wrestler but he, along with his eight brothers was forced into land labor to pay the bills. Even though her father gathered enough fortune to buy a 3-acre land, his love for wrestling never deteriorated. He began to dream of his son bringing him medals and glory to the country.

When Raju’s wife bore him a daughter, he was disappointed as he thought a girl cannot bring him glory.

“Once my brother and I were discussing how God has been so cruel to us by giving us daughters. But, then during the discussion itself we came to the conclusion that, what is the difference? I did not know about the Phogat sisters then. No girl around us was into wrestling, but we decided to teach our girls,” says Raju Rathod as he told The Better India.

Then he decided to teach her daughter how to wrestle, and after that, there was no turning back. He trained her even when the whole village chided him for “ruining” his girl’s life. With her father on her side all this time, little Mahima has been wrestling since the age of 6.

“No one was ready to practice with her. Hence we used to get some boys, give them Rs.5 or Rs.10 or sometimes just gave them some goodies and asked them to play with Mahima,” her father says.

Soon, she and her father started going to other villages where she participated in various dangals. Until now she has participated and won many dangals, district level matches, and state level matches, too.

She qualified for state level wrestling but unfortunately she had to hold off because of lack of finance.

This year on 14 January, she will be representing the state of Maharashtra at National Wrestling Championship at Patna.

She is studying in Koshatwar Vidyalaya, Pusad and staying in government hostel. Even though she won a silver medal, she has received a meager scholarship of 15,000. But at present, she needs special training and diet to reach the international standards of wrestling.

Let’s put our effort into making this girl another Geeta Phogat. You can donate here to make Mahima’s futures brighter.

We wish her luck and lots of achievements to come.

Here’s an amazing daav by Mahima: