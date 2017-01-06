Friday, January 06 2017, 03:25:16
logo
  • bulletin
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Rajshree Gautam

JWB Intern

This Girl’s Parents’ Love Story Can Be The Next DDLJ

  • JWB Post
  •  January 6, 2017

 

This year started with a romantic blockbuster, but wait, I’m not talking about some Karan Johar movie but a real life incident.

When Twitter user Sulagna Chatterjee took to using Twitter, as a way of retelling the tale of her parent’s love story, the whole Twitterati went all “awww.”

Her parents’ love story has all the elements a typical Karan Johar or a Yash Raj film would possess. Two persons who are completely in love with each other, a disagreeing father, the separation and the final reunion.

She too seems to have an affinity with Bollywood drama. Here’s how she gathered people for the tale she had to tell. Grab your seats people!

And she finally began. Grab popcorns people!

And here comes the Amrish Puri of their DDLJ and the painful separation. *cringes*


Use of all the songs references done right huh.

And woohoo the final reunion.

 

 

AWWW! Our Amrish Puri melted, and he’s all like “jaa Simran jaa.”

 

And here’s our happily-ever-after.

Beats DDLJ at some point, doesn’t it?

 

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X