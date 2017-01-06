This Girl’s Parents’ Love Story Can Be The Next DDLJ

This year started with a romantic blockbuster, but wait, I’m not talking about some Karan Johar movie but a real life incident.



When Twitter user Sulagna Chatterjee took to using Twitter, as a way of retelling the tale of her parent’s love story, the whole Twitterati went all “awww.”

Her parents’ love story has all the elements a typical Karan Johar or a Yash Raj film would possess. Two persons who are completely in love with each other, a disagreeing father, the separation and the final reunion.

She too seems to have an affinity with Bollywood drama. Here’s how she gathered people for the tale she had to tell. Grab your seats people!

My parents had the coolest YRF-ish love story. LISTEN UP, folks! — Sulagna. (@BeingChatterjee) January 3, 2017

And she finally began. Grab popcorns people!

They grow up to be adorable friends. Dad is a cool dude, and mom is “just a young kid” for dad. Friendship intact in the teenage years. — Sulagna. (@BeingChatterjee) January 3, 2017 (Intenally aww’s)

And here comes the Amrish Puri of their DDLJ and the painful separation. *cringes*

Mom is like Kajol from DDLJ. Nana-ji sends mom to Maasi’s house to keep her away from dad. Dad’s like JAG SUNA SUNA LAAGE. — Sulagna. (@BeingChatterjee) January 3, 2017



Use of all the songs references done right huh.

And woohoo the final reunion.

So mom writes a total dramatic letter to Nana and Nani saying SORRY DAD ILY BUT SACCHA PYAAR. And they get married. Dada Dadi totally chill. — Sulagna. (@BeingChatterjee) January 3, 2017

AWWW! Our Amrish Puri melted, and he’s all like “jaa Simran jaa.”

Because, you know TERE DIL KA MERE DIL SE RISHTA PURAANA HAI. And there’s a happy ending. — Sulagna. (@BeingChatterjee) January 3, 2017

And here’s our happily-ever-after.

So, mom and dad have known each other for almost 45 years and have been married for 27 years. Love, much? ❤ — Sulagna. (@BeingChatterjee) January 3, 2017

Beats DDLJ at some point, doesn’t it?