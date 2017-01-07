This Hilarious Video Shows The Reactions Of Kids When Parents Talk to Them About Menstruation

Before I go on to talk about what happens in the video below, let me take a minute to laugh out really loud, roll on the cold floor laughing a little bit?

Okay, I’m back! I remember my first experience of getting to know about periods. I had just the worst stomach ache in the world, my thighs, and back were hurting, too.

And suddenly, I kinda felt wet down there. MOM! There’s BLOOD HERE!

Well, The Diva Cup created a video taking different kids who had no idea what periods meant. Their reactions are downright hilarious. What’s funnier is that, a lot of the parents seemed confused and hesitant to talk to their parents about it. Now, I won’t kill the video for you, watch it below: