This IAS Couple Has Developed An App To Contribute Towards A ‘Swachh Bharat’

An IAS couple, Vipul Ujwal and Sonali Giri from Punjab, have created an interesting app called ‘Swachh Bharat Toilet Locator’ that will help you locate a clean public toilet.

Imagine not peeing behind the wild shrubs or an abandoned building while traveling. Phew.

It was municipal commissioner of Moga, Vipul, who, along with his wife, an additional deputy commissioner of Faridkot, came up with the idea.

He says, “My wife wanted to use the washroom and we simply couldn’t find one. That’s when it struck us that there is a need for the government to release an app which gives detailed information.”

It took the couple about four months to develop the app to locate a public toilet, that also gave a cleanliness report based on user reviews. Along with this, the app also provides features like whether the toilet is Indian or Western-style, free or paid, is sanitary pad dispensers are available or not, etc

Later, the couple approached the Union Urban Development Ministry that asked them to upload at least 50,000 locations from across the country to make the app user-friendly.

Vipul says, “ If user ratings are bad or slide considerably, the app would flag these toilets to the respective urban local bodies, which will have to remedy the situation. The idea is to not only to locate but also improve the toilets, most of which are not maintained well.”

Today, the Swachh Bharat Toilet Locator app functions as an independent toilet locator app of the Ministry of Urban Development. The app will also be collaborating with the soon-to-be launched Google Toilet Locator, increasing its outreach manifold.