This Is How Kendall Jenner Kicked Anxiety In The Butt

Fashion icon and television personality Kendall Jenner has graced multiple Vogue covers and traveled the world leaving her mark in the fashion space.

I guess you might know that Kendell who turned 21 recently, bought a house for herself. But did you know that she spent her last 12 months coping to fight anxiety?

Apart from her various achievements, one of the biggest ones was to learn to stay calm and at peace.

On her personal app she wrote, “Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn’t help),” she wrote. “But I think I’m finally learning how to cope.”

In another post, Jenner shared that she has not been really good at handling her anxiety but is learning to cope with it gradually.

“I once had a really bad attack on a plane and just had to ride it out,” she wrote. “I felt my heart beating a million miles an hour and I even went a little numb.”

When it comes to the treatment of her panic attacks, Jenner has “learned that it’s all mental, so I try to prevent anxiety attacks by bringing my mind somewhere else.” In her urge to overcome anxiety attacks, Jenner does breathing exercises regularly to calm herself down especially when she’s traveling.

Jenner is even trying to add a little relaxation to her interior design by painting a wall in her house in a specific shade of pink because it is calming.