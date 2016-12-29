This Is What The Winter Menu At Home Café By Mr. Beans Looks Like

Last evening, Home Café by Mr. Beans invited us over to introduce their new winter 2016-17 menu.

With this, one of the oldest lounges in Jaipur made sure the Christmas vibes stay with us even after the festival!

When Mansi and I walked in, we talked about our good ol’ days at Mr. Beans. The black leather sofas have now been switched with English furniture. Today, the lighter hues on the walls making merry with neon flowers in the garden are sure to set the right mood for anyone enjoying a cappuccino here.

Allow me to take you through a trail of delicious food pictures, shall I?

Looked like these food items had their own characters while on the plates? So colorful, so cheerful. Ready to go down your throat. Excuse me for I have a little too far. Look at us how indulged we were gobbling the food down.

I am not lying, but Mansi took a little extra time to finish her plate of eggs and veggies even when I was done with the dessert. Psst.

BTW, wanna have a look at my Belgian Waffles served with honey and cream? Here you go!

Once done, we took our joint era to get a few adorable Boomerangs for Instagram. You can follow JaipurWomenBlog’s Instagram page to watch our Insta-stories from yesterday!

Before we bid goodbye to the place, we were served Irish coffee and organic rose tea.

Even if you’re not a tea fan, rose tea is a must try at Home Café. Okay? Okay.

Photo courtesy: Chhaveesh Nokhwal