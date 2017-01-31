This Is Why Kerala’s Women Bus Conductors Are Quitting Their Jobs

Wage gaps based on the gender of a person than his/her work is a common scenario in our country. According to the International Labour Organisation, women are paid 33% less than men in hourly wages in India becoming one of the largest such gaps in the world.

Last year when Kerala government wanted to do their bit in helping the women of the state seek employment, they recruited several women as bus conductors under Kudumbashree scheme.

These women, who were trained and hired to be conductors, started opting out just in a span of 6 months.

Rubbishing the government statistics which still show that 26 out of the 90 women originally hired are still employed, the Hindu spoke to a woman conductor who had recently quit. She said, “ All except one have quit.”

When investigated further, these women blamed it to the discrimination in their pay.

One female conductor said, “There was a huge gap between the wages that the male and female conductors received. While the men received ₹800 or ₹900 per day, the most a woman could earn was ₹500 per day despite putting in 12 hours of work.

The Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation did not acknowledge wage discrimination as the reason why women were quitting their jobs as conductors.”

However, an official from the federation cited reasons such as lack of facilities for women at bus stops and inconvenient hours, behind their resignations.

Though companies and individual employers can be held responsible under the Equal Renumeration Act of 1976, for giving unequal pay based on gender, we do not know how much is done to improve the existing condition.