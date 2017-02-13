This Is Why Women In Gangotri Will Not Vote & Are Building Their Own Road

Too many promises before elections and none to fulfill later!

Isn’t that a common scenario in most of the cities? Just to collect votes and win their respective elections, politicians promise what not. I remember how one of the main roads near my house used to turn smooth AF right before the elections every single time.

But what these women from villages in Uttarakhand have done is wonderful. To make their voices heard, they chose the medium of Uttarakhand Mahila Manch, an all-woman organization,

On being denied a say in the law making process, the rural women have decided to take the authority in their hands. Putting pressure local political parties to abide by their promises, these women have started building a road at Daang village near Gangotri all by themselves.

Female Manjhi you can call them because according to a The Times of India report, they are building their own road by cutting a hill. Uttarakhand government has finalized a different route which involves felling of hundreds of trees along the way and is longer too. To revolt to the government’s decision and the politician promises, these women have decided that they won’t vote unless one of the parties helps them build their road.

With powerful women like Dilma Devi, 83, who participated in the Chipko agitation of the 1970s with veteran eco-warrior Sunderlal Bahuguna, this village surely has fighters! “We’ll fight to save our forests and the Ganga. Our lives depend on these,” she said.

When you want your lady to prepare your food, why not give her right to the farmland too? Thus, the Uttarakhand Mahila Manch is trying to fight for the women’s rights to the farmland. In their urge to make their women self-dependent, they have demanded farmer status for every woman. For a better and healthier environment for their farms, they had held protests against the construction of dams. They want 50% representation for women in van panchayat.

“Not just the ESZ policy, had women been consulted before large dams such as the Loharinag Pala on the Bhagirathi were built, we could’ve stopped this destruction. Not a single woman along the 100-km stretch was heard on the ESZ,” said Pushpa Chauhan, gram Pradhan, Ganeshpur village, and manch member.