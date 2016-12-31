This Kerala Woman Taught The Perfect Lesson To Her Harasser

When Sreelakshmi Satheesh started getting phone calls from unknown men who would ask about her ‘rates’ this CEO of an educational organization from Kerala knew that something was wrong.

And as is witnessed in most cases of telephonic or online harassment, it turned out to be an acquaintance who was the reason behind her ordeals.

Apparently, the man, who turns out was also a member of a political party had leaked her phone number in sleazy Whatsapp groups, describing Sreelakshmi as an ‘item.’

As expected, that was a red herring of sorts for the misogynists frequenting this man’s friend circle who started making constant phone calls every day, harassing Sreelakshmi.

But then, Sreelakshmi did something which was not only brave but also an example of how women can teach their harassers a lesson or two by not bowing down to the bullying.

At first, Sreelakshmi had thought of registering a police complaint but later felt that not only was her harasser a member of a political party but there were chances that the police will also go easy on him.

When she confronted the man, Sreelakshmi found that his elderly parents were also not happy about the fact that their son was harassing a girl but pleaded with her to not to go to the police.

And she agreed, with just one condition.

Yes, Sreelakshmi made the guy cough up Rs. 25,000 for charity along with a promise of not doing such an act again. But that’s not the best part.

She also made the political party throw the man as she told the party office everything about his cringe-worthy actions.

There is a lesson to learn from this incident which says that there instead of bowing down before such individuals, women should speak out and let the world and the authorities know about the harassment they are facing so that another person doesn’t have to the same ordeal again.