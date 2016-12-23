This Latest Dior Campaign Gives A Beautiful Message On Womanhood

Remember Maria Grazia Chiuri who joined the very popular French fashion house- Dior in July as the first woman to hold the creative reins in its 70-year history, gave us another reason to celebrate her recently.

And boy, this maiden collection by Maria is nothing short than outstanding. Centered on female strength and empowerment, the feminist show was available on social media under the campaign entitled #TheWomenBehindMyDress.

Isn’t the name of the campaign so cool in itself?

Well, not just what it was called, but there was a lot more depth in Chiuri’s intent behind this collection. Through this collection, she wanted to put forth a strong message and well you should judge for yourself the beauty she has created.

Not just limiting itself to the SS17 campaign, these images are part of a bigger project entitled “The Woman Behind the Lens”, which will be a sequence of pictures taken exclusively by women for Dior. The newly released campaign is shot by French female photographer Brigitte Lacombe and stars twin sisters and Brit models Ruth and May Bell. In pictures, the photographer captures the models in both black and white and color against a stark white backdrop.

“For the campaign [Chiuri] had decided on the models Ruth and May, twin sisters, with a particular feminine quality: delicate and solid, and of course with a strong bond as sisters,” Lacombe explains in a statement. “It made it very easy for me to relate to and to portray them.”