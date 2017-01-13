This Makar Sankranti Wife Turns Patangbaaz To Save Confused Jaipuri Husband

One shouldn’t lie to children. Really?

“Dad, you do know how to fly kites, right?”

“Of course, beta. After all, I grew up in the walled city of Jaipur where patangbaazi is a part of your life. You know, I once cut 20 patangs in one go.”

‘Whoa! Dad, you are going to repeat that performance on this Makar Sankranti, for me.”

I know, I know. One shouldn’t lie to children. But I can bet that whoever coined this motto never knew about the festival called Makar Sankranti and was definitely not from Jaipur.

As I watched my daughter Anjali’s reaction upon knowing that her dad is an expert patangbaaz, all I felt was plain terror.

The fact that I am a horrible kite flyer was not quite as embarrassing as being the man who was once the butt of numerous jokes for wasting over a dozen kites (I couldn’t hoist a single one of them more than a foot of my roof).

Hell hath no fury like Ghanshyam Ji’s scorn!

“Kya Bhaisaab, I heard that you too have enrolled in the Patangbaazi competition?”

Uh, Oh! The look on the face of Ghanshyam Ji tells me that he is yet to digest the electoral defeat at the hands of Priyal.

Yet, I am a bit confused to see him take keen interest in the kite flying competition organized by wifey on Makar Sankranti.

Watching his sly expression, the only thing that comes to my mind is this Hindi phrase- Dal me kuch kala hai.

“Have you also participated in the competition, Ghanshyam Ji? Good to see you not sulking over the election results anymore.”

“Oh don’t worry about that. Btw, the other day I met Khunteta, my friend from the walled city. He told me that he used to stay near your house many years ago,” another shrewd smile.

In an instant, everything becomes clear to me.

“You know what, Khunteta said that he has seen you fly kites, or I would rather say try and miserably fail in patangbaazi! See you in the competition as me and Khunteta will be flying kites from the roof adjacent to you.”

Ghanshyam Ji walks away after flashing his best ‘revenge is sweet’ grin to me as I know that I am in trouble.

Meeting the expert

“Excuse me. Chandrachur Saxena aap hi hai?”

The man stares at me, bemused, before answering my question.

“Ji ha. Bataiye kya kam hai?”

After pondering for one last second I blurt out the words.

“I am here to learn patangbaazi.”

The man shoots an incredulous look before saying, “Aap mazak kar rahe hai?”

Now, how do I explain that the only reason that I have got up two hours early and drove straight to this dingy lane near Galta Gate in the old city is to meet the expert patangbaaz Chandrachur Saxena and my potential savior.

I try to explain him that I am in no mood of joking and he is my only hope in learning daav-pech of patangbaazi before all my tall claims about kite flying falls flat before my wife, daughter and the vengeful Ghanshyam ji.

“Save me, please”

After listening to the story of my ordeal, Mr. Saxena thoughtfully scratches his unkempt beard.

“Makar Sankranti is tomorrow. In my thirty-five years of experience of flying kites, I have never met anyone who wants to learn the art in one day.”

“I will try, he adds grudgingly.”

“You better, because that is my last chance,” I say to myself.

…Of pigeon shit and my lungi clad teacher

Standing in a derelict roof covered with pigeon shit, I am trying to learn the nuances of patangbaazi from Mr. Saxena, credited with flying 100 kites in one go.

So far my attempts at learning kite flying has turned out to be in this way:

Clad in a lungi and waving frantically, Mr. Saxena has been throwing instructions at me.

“Arey, why are you trying to fly the kite in the opposite direction of the wind?”

“Err… Sorry, I didn’t quite understand.”

“And why have you tied the strings of the kite, upside down?”

It appeared that the breaking point came shortly after I tripped over a heap of tangled thread, another example of my abominable kite flying.

Post that, my last hope abandoned me as Mr. Saxena told me in folded hands and plenty of exasperation that teaching kite flying to me is like “Bhais ke agey bin bajana.”

The fateful day

I could hear the blaring sound of loudspeakers playing ‘Ishq wala love’ (I still have no idea how every year on Makar Sankranti most of the rooftop playlists comprise of forgotten songs from box office duds) when Anjali quipped in.

“Let’s go dad. It’s about time we show the people in Anand Vihar who is the boss here.”

My expression now resembles more like a hunted animal as we climb up the stairs to the roof, only to see a motley crowd of over 20 people flying kites simultaneously.

“Arey, Bhaisaab aa gaye. Now, we will see some real Patangbaazi,” shouts Ghanshyam Ji from the adjacent roof and I can clearly see his evil grin.

“Don’t trip down on the thread,” says the man who is standing by his side (I guess that it must be Khunteta).

But how does he know that? I realize with horror that the man standing next to Khunteta is none other than master patangbaaz Mr. Saxena.

“Meet Saxena ji, my distant brother-in-law.”

I don’t even have the energy to figure out the meaning of ‘distant’ brother-in-law as I stare at humiliation.

Wo Kata!

The voice of my wife brings me back to the world.

“Anjali, you take the charkhi. Dad worked overtime in his office yesterday. Let’s not trouble him for this. We will do the Patangbaazi today.”

Suddenly, the kite that I am holding has changed hands and now Priyal is checking its strings while my daughter clutch the spool tightly.

And thus I, (along with Ghanshyam Ji and his coterie of Patangbaaz friends) stare open-mouthed as Priyal hoists the kite with almost no effort and within minutes it’s soaring high in the sky.

“Whoa, mom I didn’t know that you can fly kites. Did dad teach you that?”

“Yes, he did!”

Before I could close my gaping mouth after hearing Priyal’s answer, she winks at me.

I can only flash a sheepish smile of gratitude in response.

And then I hear Anjali’s voice.

“Wo Kata!”

I can’t believe what I see.

Anjali and Priyal are high fiving even as Ghanshyam Ji and his ‘ustaad patangbazz’ friends stare in disbelief at their patang, which is now spiraling downwards, it’s string cut loose by the kite that my wife is flying.

And then I practically bellow in the best ‘man voice’ that I could master…

“Wo Kata.”

Priyal and Anjali smiling at me. The kite continues to soar high, free as a bird.