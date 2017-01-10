This Man Shuts Down The Argument #NotAllMen With The Best Reply

“If not us, then who? If not now, then when?” ― John E. Lewis

At times such as these, John Lewis’ words find more meaning than ever. To own up needs courage and empathy towards fellow humans. And being human is an individual’s biggest feat.

Glance through the papers every morning and horrors implicated on women stare right back. These issues are never generally discussed between the opposite genders in a household. I remember mentions of such incidents on random mornings and why one worries for girls. But nothing more. Never accepting that the society as a whole has failed us, failed the women.

Amidst such incidents, Rameez Shaikh‘s views and brutal honesty gives power to the voice and cause of women.

Rameez uses the platform of Facebook to put to rest the argument of #NotAllMen.

“As a man, you can walk shirtless in a street thronged with 50 women without the fear of as much as being touched. Can a woman do that in a street full of men?” he wrote in the post.

“There needs to be a change in mentality, and that can only come with accepting that there is a problem. Choosing to prevaricate instead, guys, isn’t the solution at all.”

Read his entire post here:

While Rameez’s step forward needs to be applauded and acknowledged, the world needs more men like him to speak up and take a stand. And not just from behind the screen but on the streets, in the classrooms, behind closed doors; when and where we need them.