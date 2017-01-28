This Man’s Family Proposed A Marriage To Transgender Megha’s Family In Bhubneshwar

There are many stereotypes that surround the Transgender community, including the fact that they cannot get into relationships, get married or bring up children.

Fortunately, the transgender community continues to fight for their rights. One such example is of a transgender woman Megha, who recently got married to Basudev in Bhubneshwar.

“I am very happy today and would like to thank Basudev for taking such a bold step to marry a transgender. People think transgenders can’t get married or embrace motherhood, but I am proving them wrong,” Meghna said to ANI.

The proposal was initiated by Basudev’s family in this arranged marriage.

“It will give a message to the society and the entire nation that transgender can also get married,” one of Basudev’s relative confessed.