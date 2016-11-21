This Model Reveals How Celebrities Quickly Shed Their Post-Pregnancy Extra Kilos

For most newly turned moms I have come across, the only regret they have after delivery is to get back their old selves so that they can fit in their previous body hugging dresses and other pre-pregnancy clothes.

And for these moms who struggle to shed off those post-pregnancy extra kilos, watching celebrities making public appearances looking as maintained as before is soul hurting.

But, deep down, don’t we all know the truth already about how they’re able to do it.

So let’s introduce you to model-turned-mom Chrissy Teigen. She has proven to be just about as honest as it gets in Hollywood, and in a recent interview with Today, she revealed the oft-hushed reality behind the rapid weight loss most new celebrity mommies experience.

“Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything. So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody’s losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there. We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that’s realistic.”

Woohoo! Now that’s being blatantly honest. Well, I think we should all take note and appreciate the way she has responded. Though it’s not something we didn’t know off but being vocal about how good their life is, is respectable.

So all you mommies who are going crazy to find their way back into their pre-pregnancy clothes, listen to ChrissTeigenen and breathe for a while!