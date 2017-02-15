This Mommy Posts Photos Of Her Postpartum Stomach Full Of Stretchmarks To Normalize Things

Alexandra Kilmurray loves posting her postpartum body’s picture on Instagram showing the world how mothers ‘actually’ look like after delivering.

Her move is commendable as it lets women learn everything about body positivity and self-love. At that, it teaches others that stretch marks and wrinkles are natural and not ugly.

Alexandra is a mother of two little ones posted a photo of her stomach and the stretch marks she gained during pregnancy, calling it “the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.” Long back, she even confessed that it took her 18 months “to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again.”

Honestly, any mother can get inspired looking at Alexandra’s Instagram page which is full of these beautiful pictures and messages.

Monday bellylove 💓 #mondaybellylove #postpartumbody #normalizepostpartumbodies #normalizestretchmarks #motherbynature #mombod #realistic #5monthspostpartum

Earlier today, she posted another picture saying, “…on the journey of self-love, where some days are harder than others. But that’s okay. The important thing is that we keep going.”

She told Huffington Post, “I wish that I would have known that there is more than just feeling in love when you have your baby, there are a lot of other feelings when you enter motherhood,” she told HuffPo. “When I had my babies I felt so guilty for feeling other feelings besides love. I wish I would have known that all the feelings I was feeling were valid, they were okay!”

More power to you, Alexandra.