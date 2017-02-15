This Mommy Posts Photos Of Her Postpartum Stomach Full Of Stretchmarks To Normalize Things
- February 15, 2017
Alexandra Kilmurray loves posting her postpartum body’s picture on Instagram showing the world how mothers ‘actually’ look like after delivering.
Her move is commendable as it lets women learn everything about body positivity and self-love. At that, it teaches others that stretch marks and wrinkles are natural and not ugly.
Alexandra is a mother of two little ones posted a photo of her stomach and the stretch marks she gained during pregnancy, calling it “the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.” Long back, she even confessed that it took her 18 months “to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again.”
Well, I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking 'why would she post this picture', but, it took me 18 months to get here, 18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again! No one warns you about the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.. no one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother. It's been a long and hard postpartum ride for me.. 18 months after my first son and 5 months after my second son I feel like I can finally see the light ✨ and it genuinely feels amazing💖 cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children! Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies! Cheer to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass! And things will get better💗 © 2017 by Alexandra Kilmurray All rights reserved #motherhood #breastmilk #breastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #mommyandme #tigerstripes #postpartum #postpartumdepression #babies #mombod #proud #inlove
Honestly, any mother can get inspired looking at Alexandra’s Instagram page which is full of these beautiful pictures and messages.
Earlier today, she posted another picture saying, “…on the journey of self-love, where some days are harder than others. But that’s okay. The important thing is that we keep going.”
Some much needed belly love on the day of love 💕on the journey of self love, where some days are harder than others. But that's okay💕 the important thing is that we keep going, we keep loving ourselves and we keep loving each other 💜 #beautymarks #normalizepostpartumbodies #normalizestretchmarks #babies #loveday #selflove #selfacceptance #bodypositive #bodypositivity #womanhood #sisterhood #motherhood #motherbynature #love #bellylove
She told Huffington Post, “I wish that I would have known that there is more than just feeling in love when you have your baby, there are a lot of other feelings when you enter motherhood,” she told HuffPo. “When I had my babies I felt so guilty for feeling other feelings besides love. I wish I would have known that all the feelings I was feeling were valid, they were okay!”
More power to you, Alexandra.
