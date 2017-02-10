This Mother-Daughter Duo Ran The Jaipur Marathon As Messengers Of “Beti Bachao”

The word ‘marathon’ always forced me to imagine a race where people run and the atmosphere is thick with competitiveness and sweat. My opinion completely changed when I resolved to wake up at 5:00 AM one morning to run the Jaipur Marathon.

I participated in the marathon to support my mother, Mrs. Renu Singhal. And, well, she was running as a member of the Executive Board of Mansi Ladies Club. Earlier, she had beseeched that I join her and I agreed, putting aside the fact that I have always been a nocturnal creature and definitely not a morning person.

We reached the Albert Hall Museum, the starting point of the Marathon, and were thrilled to see that a lot of mother-daughter duos were present there.

I spoke to Mrs. Mona Goenka, one of the mothers who was there to run the marathon with her daughter:

“I am taking part in the 6km run because the theme is ‘Beti Bachao’ and I feel so passionately about it. And, I have two daughters, so I feel like I am the luckiest person in the world. They are my precious gems. I have come to ignore the concept of gender. If given a sense of individuality, freedom, and quality education, girls can discover their full potential.”

When the marathon flagged off, I happened to run into a mother in a wheelchair while her daughter strode her forward. Of course, I couldn’t stop myself from talking to them. The mother said,

“I’m here to run the Marathon on an equal foot with the rest. I’m here to prove the point that disability doesn’t limit you from living life. I take inspiration from the glorifying winners of the ParaOlympics. If they can do it, so can I.”

In a marathon, you can take your sweet time and tread along the whole way. Only a small majority of people jog or run. Surely, the crowd is not a big impediment since, after the start of the marathon, everyone scatters into groups.

As we neared World Trade Park (that was our ending point), I came across Aditi Agarwal, a professional artist whose hands were full of hues of purple and gray as she masterfully drew Jama Masjid.

Inquisitively, I asked her about her creation.

“Marathons are an efficient medium to create awareness about social issues that need immediate attention. For example, I mixed the colors purple and gray to show that on the one hand, the monument is eternally beautiful but on the other, it is becoming tarnished by the pollution we are causing every day.”

As I shuffled my feet to the ending point, I met a group of girls from The Palace School, Jaipur. And it was three parts sweet and two parts hilarious to be informed that they had come to support the Maharaja Of Jaipur, H H Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh!

Before I even knew it, we had reached the World Trade Park.

It was interesting to walk on the very roads that were always dominated by cars. Well, no one feared that they would get run over! In all seriousness, the marathon was more like a jovial event where the city united to walk for the same cause.

Photos by Avantika Singhal