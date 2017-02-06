This Newly Wed Couple Runs A Marathon For 3 Hours To Get To Marriage Registrar

Travelling to destinations for weddings is passé. The travel itself is à la mode this season.

Navnath Dighe and his now-wife Poonam are leading the way. Satara Hill Marathon is generally dubbed as one of the most difficult courses in India. The newly married couple decided to commemorate their wedding with a 25-km run to the marriage registrar. The guests followed suit. Only, the suits here were track suits and comfy shoes.

Speaking to an online site, he said, “I am a fitness freak since childhood. Running has always been my hobby. After the marriage date was fixed, my friends started teasing me. They said that I would tie the knot only after running a marathon. I am against spending exorbitantly on marriages; therefore I decided to go for a simple way. The money that I have saved will be used for a fitness cause.”

What a revolutionary thought.

We all dread the ‘marriage season’ and the fat it leaves behind in us. So, why not register for a marathon instead and help keep the entire toli of guests, the bride and groom included, fit?

“What an utter waste of money”, I remember a friend remark at a wedding.

So, here’s the remedy. And there are more such inspiring ways to start a new life together. The world does not need status affirming marriages anymore. We can do away with it. Let’s find better ways to channel our wealth and thereby make marriages find a meaning beyond the clutches of political, social, monetary alliances.