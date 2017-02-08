This NY Mom Captured Her Own Childbirth & The Pictures Are Magical

A New York-based photographer, Lauren Chenault decided that she herself would capture her son’s birth.

On January 31, she documented her labor and delivery. In an interview with The Huffington Post, Lauren said, “I had my camera on my chest, and I just kept clicking away hoping to get the shot I wanted.”

Whatttt? *imagining*

Though she’s a professional photographer and runs her own studio, You’re My Focus, it was her first experience of birth photography and that too, of her own.

Whoa!

“It’s an awesome concept that women can grow a child inside them and then push it out. And I wanted to document it,” she said.

Was it easy or difficult?

Well, Chenault says that she had her friends, husband, and the hospital staff who helped her during the delivery.

“I’d planned to photograph my first child’s birth but I wasn’t fully prepared then. I didn’t realize I had to hold my own legs,” she recalled.

“This time, I brought my best friend to help with the logistics.”

She definitely makes it look like a piece of cake.

But, the photographs clearly depict her power, courage, and her passion.

A child is the most beautiful when seen through the eyes of the mother and her photographs are proof of it.

“I just want to show people how powerful women are, and that we can basically do anything,” she said.

She posted some of the photographs on her Facebook Page with a caption, “Yes I took my own birth photos, yes I know I’m insane lol,” she wrote in the caption.”