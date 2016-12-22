This Photographer Is Gifting Christmas To The Sick In Hospital

Christmas is knocking at our doors, and we all are pretty excited, aren’t we? The Santa, the Christmas trees, the ringing bells, and the wishing socks!



All this magic happens in the coziness of our homes, but what about those who are lying in the wards of the hospital? Especially the kids?

Australian photographer and digital artist, Karen Alsop decided to start a photography project named The Christmas Wish Project. In her project, Karen teleports seriously ill children from their hospital beds to magical winter wonderlands with Santa Claus. How?

She has set up a temporary photo studio in an empty room of the hospital, where she recreates the magic of Xmas. By putting her editing and animation skills at work, she transforms the empty room into a dreamy winter fantasy land with elves, reindeers, sleighs, campfires, and snow.

“I’ve always felt for the children…who are unable to leave the hospital during this season,” she writes on her website. “I wanted to give them a gift that brings hope, and I wanted to free them, at least in a creative sense…from the confines of the hospital ward and the reality of their situation. My main aim was to rekindle their faith of what the future holds for each of them.”

Karen, you have undoubtedly given these kids and grownups the best Christmas gift ever.