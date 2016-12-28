This Tribal Community Gives Highest Importance To The Consent Of Women In A Marraige

Nestled between the mighty Niyamgiri mountains in Orissa is a settlement which is home to the Dongria Kondh tribe, a close-knit group of people who might be considered as tribal but in many aspects of life they are far ahead of the conventional society.

Probably the best way this could be reflected is through their marriages which give equal relevance to the consent of the bride.

At a time when we often hear about dowry deaths and cases of domestic violence plaguing the world in which we live in, the Dongria Kondh put up a unique example of gender equality.

Entrenched in simplistic traditions are customs which give us a peek into how the world should be, without any prejudice and gender violence.

So what is practiced in this tribe is, after the bride gives her consent to be married, her friends go to the nearby mountain spring to collect water with brass pitchers which is used to cook rice.

The rice is offered by the bride to the Earth goddess before the wedding ceremony. For the Dongria Kondh, marriage is a celebration which the entire community takes part in irrespective of whether they are related or are friends with the family.

The marriage vows are uttered amidst the beats of dhaps, traditional musical instruments which play tunes that sound mystic and reminiscent of a forgotten time when life was much easy without the many complications that have come into being with time.

The wedding feast includes food cooked on firewood and devoid of too much spice. The guests eat on leaf plates, chatting among each other and celebrating the union of two souls.

Trapped in the hustle and commotion of modern day life, it is important for us to be reminded of such serendipity every now and then so that we can understand that there is a world beyond all the man-made complications that bother us so frequently.