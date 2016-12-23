This Uber Cool Gadget Actually Lets You Kiss Your Long Distance Lover

Missing that physical intimacy in your Long Distance Relationship?

Well, let us tell you that phone sex and Sexting is passé!

Wondering what makes us say that? So here’s a gadget blessing for lovers who do not get to meet each other very often and have to do away relying on Skype, Facetime, Snapchat etc.

Now let Kissenger come to your rescue.

A smartphone holster with a plastic pad attached at the bottom, it uses pressure sensors and actuators to record and transmit your kiss and simulates it to your lover on the receiving end via the app, which also allows users to video call each other.

Crazy enough?

The Mirror reported, “The creators behind this colorful device, say it is to help users get used to machine-based touching.”

#LSR16 Emma Yann Zheng & Adrian Cheok discuss Kissenger-a real time Internet kiss communication interface pic.twitter.com/xXVjNkdsNh — Carey Jewitt (@IN_TOUCH_UCL) December 19, 2016

At the Second International Congress on Love and Sex with Robots, Emma Yann Zhang, who worked on the Kissenger prototype, said: “Kissing is the most direct and universal expression of intimacy and affection… It’s a way for us to bond and maintain intimacy in our relationships. Also, its stress reducing; when we engage in this kind of intimate physical touch, we have a lower level of blood pressure.”

Also, this smartphone holster is not just limited to satiate LDR lovers but also cater to the love of parents for their children who might want to send their love and kisses across the phone. This will also come to your rescue when you get all cozy and don’t want to step out of your bed in winters to say goodbye!