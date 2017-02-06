This Website Helps Sexual Abuse Survivors Talk About Their Invisible Scars

The experience is always revisited in retrospect. The present is too harrowing to address. Silent screams filled the hollow within to deal with the anguish, anger and horror. What does she say? To whom? And why? And what difference does it make now?

Shaken, she runs home; whatever the definition of home is at this time. The touch has left marks that no one can see. Her time has come to a halt. And time alone will heal her; maybe, never permanently. The image will linger.

Our bodies are the most intelligent. It can sense. A body never forgets. It becomes a living archive of every brush, every embrace, every pinch, every grab, every hold, every hug of love and every act of abuse and hate. The body remembers. And so will she.

What can help her ease into the memories is a familiar story; a gathering of bodies that share their experiences and open their archives for others to read. It is curative to know she is not by herself and to know that it is okay to let her silent screams not be silent anymore.

‘How Revealing’ is one such space.

Founded by 29-year-old lawyer Urmila in 2014, ‘How Revealing’ is safe room to anonymously share an account of abuse and harassment and in the process take a shot at healing, by being able to talk about it.

The infamous Delhi Gang Rape, December 2013 was the tipping-point.

As I lived and worked in Delhi in 2013, less than 6 months after the brutal gang-rape, I remember pasting a rapist sneer on every male face that I saw -walking on the streets, standing in the metro, waiting at the bus stop…”

Written by a member in the aftermath of the gang-rape.

‘How Revealing’ has been envisioned to function as a repository and fill the information vacuum with respect to incidents of sexual violence and sexism in India. This is a long-term effort and the members are here for the long-haul. In time and with enough stories, they hope to affect policy changes in India.

Some of the stories shared bring forth the complex emotions that had been repressed:

Pedophile art teacher: Sixth standard: I and this girl, say N, became really good friends. We had this pedophilic art teacher, a man in his late 20s, who would prey upon young girls (we were too young to realize any of that) N was kind of agitated one day after his class and …

I was wearing school uniform when the incident happened. Read More

My Rakhi brother molested me and I let him. My parents thought I am characterles… : I might be 8 or 9 or may be 10 or 12. I don’t remember when it started. My neighbors were a widow aunty, her two sons and one daughter. We were like family. I used to tie Rakhi to both her sons. I called the eldest Bhaiyya. He called me once and …

I was wearing Frock when the incident happened. Read More

I screamed then and I scream now: My fingers still won’t find their way as I try my level to be brave enough to reveal how my soul has been slaughtered, and my body used. I was a 9-year old girl, absolutely innocent and unaware of how atrocious a man could be. I used to take … I was wearing School Uniform when the incident happened.

Read More

I didn’t want to make a scene: It’s 7 am. I’m right outside the gate to my friend’s house. I’m on my haunches breaking up biscuits to feed the two stray dogs. As I rub behind the dogs’ ears, I hear a bike honking down the wide, empty street. I look up to see …

I was wearing Jeans and a t-shirt when the incident happened.

Read More

Every story is accompanied by a description of the clothing of the survivor. Perhaps to drive across tough message to all those who point fingers – she had it coming.

The project has received accounts of catcalling, child abuse, paedophilia, groping, stalking and partner abuse from men and women in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and other cities. Together, the stories present the horrific reality sexual assault, and how it can happen to anyone, anywhere. Maybe the narratives shared here will educate people on the helplessness and blatant violation of personal space of a woman. Nobody asks for it.