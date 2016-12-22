Thursday, December 22 2016, 06:30:20
Mansi Khandelwal

JWB Blogger

This Whimsical Tale By Christian Louboutin Is The Xmas Visual Treat You Need

  December 22, 2016

 

Cinderella has ignited a love affair and fascination with footwear since childhood in most of our lives. However, I am not sure which one of us will leave that exquisite shoe to find our Prince!

For thy love of shoes, I will certainly not!

But today, while reading up about Christian Louboutin, a designer whose signature style of red-lacquered soles and collection of classy footwear are to die for, I saw this magical video which took me to the fairyland.

A beautiful sequence of happenings over the years weaved in a delightful story is just what I need before going to bed. And the most recent wonderful treat to my eyes was a fairy tale of a shoemaker commissioned to create a pair of shoes for a vain Queen by Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin.

To add some sparkle dust to his creation, the shoemaker borrows stars from the sky. Failing to return them by midnight, the sky seeks revenge and envelops the entire land in perpetual darkness.

Watch this whimsical The Tale of the Shoemaker and the Stolen Stars illustrated by Remi Wyart to know what follows.

Ain’t they so beautiful?

