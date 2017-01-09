This Woman Becomes The First Black American To Board The International Space Station

Astronaut Jeanette Epps created history by becoming the first black American astronaut to board the International Space Station as announced by NASA.

It is a great honor for Epps, who will be the first African American and the 13th woman in all to call the ISS home since it was launched in 1998. Epps, who hails from Syracuse, New York, will join astronaut Andrew Feustel as a flight engineer on Expedition 56 in May 2018, according to NASA.

With a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering and a career spanning over eight years as an astronaut, she has also worked as a technical intelligence officer for the Central Intelligence Agency. Epps, a former NASA Graduate Student Researchers Project fellow, will be one of the 200 astronauts to have visited the ISS.

Culmination of a great week of training in Star City. pic.twitter.com/gUU1y319fM — Jeanette J. Epps (@Astro_Jeanette) December 10, 2016

“Each space station crew brings something different to the table, and Drew and Jeanette both have a lot to offer,” said Chris Cassidy, chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, in a NASA press release. “The space station will benefit from having them on board.”

Congratulations Epp!