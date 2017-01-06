This Woman Entrepreneur Is The Reason Why These 1000 Artisans Are Now Self-Sufficient

A decade ago, a woman with a vision of connecting the many traditional art forms and artisans in India was looking for a bank loan which at that time seemed to be impossible to secure.

Ten years later, Sumita Ghosh is the pioneer in changing the lives of thousands of craftsmen across the country. Today, she is at the helm of RangSutra, an initiative that helps rural artisans sell their handicraft items to renowned shopping outlets.

When Ghosh was refused the bank loans, she turned to the artisans themselves and asked for their contribution in exchange of share in equity.

Around 1,000 artisans invested a collective capital of Rs. 10 lacs, an act that resulted the inception of RangSutra.

Currently, RangSutra has its presence in many villages across India with a workforce of more than 3,000 artisans and an annual turnover of Rs. 10 crore.

All this has been possible solely because of the grit of Ghosh and the trust that the artisans had showed on her. The initiative is also partnered by Fab India, which helps the rural artisans most of whom are women, to get a fair price for the items that they prepare in the villages.

There are some women who don’t have any financial asset except the share certificate given by RangSutra which has not only helped them to bolster their financial condition but also become self sufficient.

Most of the skilled artisans that work with RangSutra earn around Rs. 15,000 every month apart from the share of profit that they receive from the organization.

At present, RangSutra is pondering to expand its operations across the NCR with a new range of designs which are themed as ‘Be the Change.’