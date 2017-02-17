This Woman Is Making Indian Weddings Green & Eco-Friendly. You Can Too!

Weddings in India are not only extravagant and an expensive affair, but, it also lead to food wastage and are harmful to nature, too.

But, there’s one environmentalist, who’s changing the face of marriages in India, one wedding function at a time.

Shyamala Suresh, a 27-year-old woman from Bengaluru is making weddings green and eco-friendly.

“To a layperson, a green wedding can be defined as an event that is mindful of the impact it has on the environment and therefore one that minimizes, to a large extent, the damage caused to the environment,” she said in an interview to The Better India.

Till date, Shyamala has successfully carried out six eco-friendly wedding of close friends.

“A single person generates a minimum of five pieces of disposables at a wedding. Imagine that! This is something that can be completely avoided. Depending on which part of the country you are from, all this waste is either burnt or sent to landfills, sometimes a bit of both. The obvious outcome is land, water, and air pollution,” explained Shyamala.

From disposable cutlery to lengthy decorations, one wedding generates a lot of waste which is unnecessary and can be avoided.

So how did she make the weddings eco-friendly?

All paper or plastic cups, spoons, and plates were replaced with steel utensils, and instead of paper tissues, they used cloth napkins. Also, no decorative items used at the weddings were made of plastic.

“At one of the weddings, we also had posters in the dining space explaining what steps were taken at the wedding and why it’s important. In each of these weddings, the waste generated (left-over food, banana leaves, etc.) were segregated and subsequently composted. We even took the banana leaves from one of the weddings and fed them to cows,” she said.

“It is equally necessary to ensure that waste generated at the weddings is segregated at source, composted or sent to bio gas plants,” added Shyamala.

“Most people don’t have the intention of harming or polluting the environment, it’s that they have not given it much of a thought and go with readily available options. Once people are sensitized to issues, they want to do something good,” she said.

And, to make people sensitive about the environment conservation and protection she also gave some tips that we all can keep in mind:

Reserve printed invitations only for the elders and close family members.

Request the guests not to gift bouquets and plastic-wrapped gifts.

Use steel or any other reusable cutlery for serving food

Do not use bottled water.

Avoid using flowers. If you wish to, then use only local and seasonal ones. Instead, use a colorful cloth to decorate.

Segregate all the generate waste for efficient disposal. Make sure systems are set in place for this, beforehand.

“These are only a few tips; there are many more things that one can do if one has the inclination to. Also, these weddings are less expensive, but, look classier when there are no paper and plastic cups flying around,” added Shyamala.

“Look around us. There is garbage piling up in the landfills. Natural resources are depleting. These are huge problems, and the solution starts with individual transformation. Every step we take makes a measurable difference and can snowball into something that will make living on this planet a great joy,” she concluded.

Source