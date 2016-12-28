This Woman Never Knew Her Borrowed Cycle Would Win Her The Championship

When it comes to the Indian cycling scene, Deborah Herold is a name which has seen a meteoric rise in the recent times.

In the recent National track cycling championship, this gutsy lady from the Andaman and Nicobar islands created a new record and that too with a borrowed cycle.

Yes, Herold clocked 36.3777 seconds to reach the finishing line beating her own record of 36.470 seconds that she had set last year.

The fact that Herold was using a cycle which was bigger than the one that she generally uses and made her feel uncomfortable too, didn’t matter at the end as she easily beat her closest rival, Kezia Varghese during the event.

But she was confident throughout the competition as she knew that she was ahead of her competitors in terms of skill and experience.

However, Kezia, who is currently the second best cyclist in the country, is almost certain to miss the Asian Track Championship in February succumbing to a recent neck injury.

This is definitely not good news for the Indian team as Herold and Kazia are the most talented cyclists in the current crop of athletes and with one of them being inactive, our chances of winning the championships have also suffered.

Every sports person faces ups and downs but what we can definitely expect is that in the coming days these two young women will win countless accolades and medals for the country in cycling and will become the top cyclists in the world.

Going by the saying that morning shows the day, this much we can certainly expect from

Herold and Kezia who have shown exemplary performance in their early stage of career, are sure to bring glory to our country.