This Woman Reached The South Pole In Record Time & Created History

As we were busy WhatsApping New Year wishes and enjoying the holiday season, Johanna Davidsson was on a mission.

This 33-year-old woman was on the brink of making history as she whooshed past the snow-covered horizon en route to the South Pole, confidently maneuvering her ski.

Yes, Johanna, a nurse from Sweden has become the fastest woman to ski solo to the South Pole and that too, in the chilling winter!

*shudders*

The 683-mile journey involved passing areas that are not only uninhabited but also had a literally freezing temperature. By the time Johanna had reached the South Pole on the Christmas Eve, she had crossed many known and unknown barriers.

Johanna had started her journey from the coast of Antarctica on November 15 and since then and only herself for a company as she chose to go on the mission alone. Her target? To reach the South Pole within 50 days, a feat that would make her the fastest woman to reach the snow covered extreme point on Earth.

And guess what? Johanna managed to finish just in time to achieve this feat. By the time she reached the South Pole, Johanna was ahead by 10 hours from the previous record.

But wait, the adventure is still not over! Even though her feat has been done, Johanna is in no mood to let her hair down and plans to ski the same route back with the help of a kite. Now, if she managed to achieve this feat (which we all believe that she will), then Johanna would become the first Swedish person to Ski in and out of the South Pole.

Some of the bits and snippets of her trip were documented on her blog which is titled Solo Sister, and they reflect that how rigorously she trained for this mission.