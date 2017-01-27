This Woman’s Copycat Portraits With Her Little Girls Will Give You #Motherhood Goals
- January 27, 2017
It’s okay to be a copycat sometimes. Especially, and only, if the one you’re copying agrees. These two copycats are so adorable that I think I’m going to go ahead and be one of them, myself.
UK based Instagrammer Dominique with her two beautiful daughters Amelia and Penny, 10 and 3 years-old respectively had a brilliant idea.
“I’d left my job back in 2015 to stay at home with the children full-time. It was amazing and it’s a decision I’ve never regretted” she told Bored Panda. “At times it did become quite lonely. Instagram gave me a mini escape in between changing nappies and doing the school run.”
“The #allthatisthree photos came about by chance. One morning, I’d unintentionally dressed myself and Penny in matching striped tops, then Amelia emerged from her bedroom wearing one too. We’d laughed about it and when I was struggling for an image idea later that day, we thought we’d share our joke with everyone else.”
Have a look at the adorable photos below:
