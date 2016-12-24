This Xmas, Two Husbands Turned Lunchbox Into A Magical Garden For Their Wives

The winter-feel, the Snowman, red and white decorations, and Santa Claus add a magical touch to the Christmas celebrations all over the world.

This Christmas, JWB helped two husbands create a magical surprise for their better halves. Every day, wives pack lunch for their husbands with love and care, and every night, as their husbands come back from work, they wash the emptied Tiffin boxes. How would they feel when one day, instead of empty Tiffin they find a fairyland inside their lunchbox? Wouldn’t it be a magical moment for them?

To make this a reality, we visited the husbands, Sachin Tank and Sunil Jain at their workplace, Sanskriti Silver with lots of plants and other little things to create a beautiful Lalaland! By the way, the showroom

By the way, Sanskriti’s showroom itself is so marvelous with all the silver bling and shine – God figurines, silverware, home decor, etc., so the magic didn’t make us wait for itself.

To my surprise, both of husbands were so excited that they had already eaten their lunch and washed their Tiffin boxes.

Sachin asked me eagerly, “What will we make? And, how will we do it?”

“I am excited, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it,” announced Sunil nervously.

“Don’t worry, we’ll do it together. Even Chaveesh will also help us,” I said and Chaveesh gave me a stern glare. LOL!

So, Sachin and Sunil started with filling the mud into their respective Tiffin boxes.

Sachin was focused on the task assigned to him, but, Sunil decided to grab the camera attention. Hehe!

Like a sincere boy, Sachin had already planted little buds and shrubs in his Tiffin while Sunil and I struggled with ours.

Once, the plants were fixed, we watered them and moved onto the next part. It was time for real fun and magic.

Sachin exclaimed, “Unicorn is the magic my fairy garden needs,” and quickly called dibs on it.

Sunil was disheartened, coz he wanted the Green Unicorn, too. “Your fairy garden will have a lavish swimming pool,” I cheered him up and seeing his excitement made me realize that at heart, we all are still children.

Yeah, that’s Sachin giving him a “Lets-see-who-gets-this-better” glare.

I meddled and said, “Back to work, guys!” *imitating my school teachers*

Sachin built his house and carved out a path with white pebbles while Sunil and I built a swimming pool.

We had colorful pebbles, too, which we decorated alongside the path and swimming pool.

Sachin quickly placed his Unicorn and a cow and announced, “Yay! Mine is done. I won! See, it’s so beautiful.”

Looking at his finished fairy-garden in Tiffin, Sunil also hurried and completed the little details of his magical garden.

Pretty, aren’t they?

And, that’s another fellow from Sanskriti Silver who’s sad coz his Tiffin is empty. Next time, Sirji!

It was just the first part of our plan; the real magic was yet to happen.

It was around 8:30 at night when Kavita, Sachin’s wife called me. As soon as I picked up the phone, she said, “Didi, mujhe bahut zyada accha laga. (I liked it very much)”

“When he came home today, he handed me the Tiffin box with a big smile. Confused, I took it from him and went to the kitchen. But, I was surprised to see a little garden in there,” she reeled in all the details excitedly.

“Has he ever surprised you with gifts on special occasions?” I asked.

“Recently, he gifted me two suits and a saree on our marriage anniversary. But, it was for the first time that he made something for me and so, it’s the most precious gift ever,” said Kavita.

Awww!

Later, Sunil also called me to express his wife, Anjana’s delight when she opened the lunchbox.

Sunil said she’s too shy to talk to me and asked him to thank us for this lovely surprise.

After I insisted on talking to Anjana, Sunil gave her the phone and Anjana said nervously, “It was really beautiful. In fact, Ananya, our daughter, was the happiest. She told her papa that we’d replant it in our garden. Thank you, didi!”

Creating memories with your loved ones and surprising them now and then is what makes life truly beautiful and magical.

Merry Christmas everyone!

Photo Courtesy: Chaveesh Nokwal