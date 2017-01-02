Three Different Women Answer What Beauty Means To Them

“Beauty is just an expression, it has nothing to do with physical features,” were those magical words that vibrated down my spine while watching the video, ALL ABOUT YOU from Deepika Padukone.

Now my mind was ready to hand over the Department of dressing & styling to my heart. I was so excited to cut my hair short and to reach out to the very dress I had been ignoring for so long. It was all due to the fear of being pointed out that I maintained a distance from my choices. The video has given me immense confidence to be myself.

The video is about three women who answer the question, “How to look beautiful?” in the most cheerful way. The dark-complexioned girl defines beauty as breaking away from the false beauty standards.

The girl with short curly hair tells that the easiest way to look beautiful is to wear whatever you want and to carry it confidently. Fashion is a self-expression that must not be overpowered by others’ suggestions. She has changed the way people look at her instead of changing herself.

The third one defines beauty as an expression. The more you express yourself fearlessly, the more beautiful you become.

Watch the video below:

Nothing matches up the ease and joy of being your own self.