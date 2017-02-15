Tinder Finally Reveals What Makes Girls & Boys Swipe Right

Tinder has undoubtedly surpassed all the dating app players in our country. With over 26 million matches every day globally, it has become the most popular dating portals.

Each day, Tinder receives 14 million swipes in India – an increase from 7.5 million in September 2015. In one of the recent surveys conducted by the app, it studied the swiping patters of Indian men and women in our country.

The revelations that the study made are rather interesting!

According to the result for Indian women, sense of humor is the biggest deciding factor when deciding an appropriate match, but men put appearances over everything else.

The survey that was taken by 15000 users also led to the conclusion that if (24.5%) women would seek humor, other (24%) would hunt for shared values and interests, (22.9%) intelligence and (20.9%) would go after good looks.

However, for men, good looks hold a (30.6%) share whereas humor stands at (25.2%) followed by shared values and interests at (24.1%).

Shedding some light on the survey, Taru Kapoor, Tinder India head, said, “The results of this survey were certainly interesting. We’re often asked about how men and women differ in their behavior and preferences in online dating, but we’ve found that men and women value the same characteristics in a partner, largely. Both men and women are seeking partners who are worldly and open-minded. This is a heartening revelation for our users who are seeking to forge meaningful connections as you know that there are others who share your values and interests.”