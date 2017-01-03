To Inspire Underprivileged Girls, Indore’s Dist. Collector Organizes Special Screening Of ‘Dangal’

Isn’t there a much pumped up energy all we girls have got after watching Dangal or was it just me?

Well, being a sportsperson for many years, I could relate to the emotions of ‘Geeta and Babita’ to some extent. The story of Phogat sisters is highly motivational and I feel every one irrespective of their gender should watch the film.

So I got really happy reading about the district collector of Indore, P Narahari who organized a special screening of the film for 250 underprivileged girls. The idea came to his mind in order to inspire young girls from across the country that they too could achieve anything they set their minds on.

“This isn’t the first time I have done such an initiative. I was working as the Collector at Gwalior before this and even there I worked hard on the upliftment of girls,” said Narahari.

Narahari who himself comes from a ‘humble background’, loves helping the underprivileged. “I am a motivational speaker and I used to tell the story of the Phogat sisters quite often while talking to the disenfranchised. Hence, when I heard that a movie was being made on them, I knew I had to screen it for the girls who will benefit most from it,” he added.

Narahari further explained that all these 250 girls were mostly from government run orphanages.

“The owner of the movie hall immediately booked it for us. For many girls, this was the first time they were even seeing a movie in a theater or even entering a mall. They were very excited. We also organized for snacks for them. We want these girls to aspire to greatness and movies like these can help.”

Inspired by Dangal, Narahari recalled his real life story and said, “We are five brothers and one sister in our family. My father so badly wanted to have a daughter! He was a tailor in the village but he knew that there should be no discrimination between the male and female gender. In fact, my sister is more educated than any of us brothers.”

Narahari who keeps doing something or the other for the betterment of underprivileged said, “We need to set examples for the public and show them that you care about the society. If I feel like there is something I could do in order to ensure the dignity and betterment of people, I will do it.”