Saturday, December 31 2016, 01:50:40
Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

Too Old To Handle The Hangover? Let This Smoothie Take Care Of Your Morning.

  • JWB Post
  •  December 31, 2016

 

Do you remember the mysterious green liquid that Barney Stinson used to drink to get rid of hangovers?

barney stinson

I still remember the faces of Ted, Robin, Marshall and Lily when they tasted the unusual thing for the first time.

Hereby believing in Mr. Stinson and his crazy experiments, let’s present to you a REAL smoothie that guarantees a hangover-free morning. Check out the ‘Green smoothie cure’ by Vogue India:

1 x banana
1 x big handful of spinach (baby or English)
½ cup of coconut water
½ cup frozen or fresh blueberries
½ cup of ice

Blend the mixture and feel better!

Go ahead, and…

fun party crazy alcohol hard

 

Conversations


