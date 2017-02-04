Sunday, February 05 2017, 10:23:19
Shreeya Kishanpuria Agarwal

IWB Intern

Trump Wanted His Female Staffers To #DressLikeAWoman. Here’s How The World Responded.

  February 4, 2017

 

Dear Mr. Trump. You’ve done it again. How do I let you go? Yet again your words and your antics have inspired the writer in me. So I talk directly to you. 

Dress like a woman you say to your female staffers. What is it that you are implying? Have you set rules for them? We all believe in power dressing. But, that is irrespective of gender. When you say dress like a female, you are defining me, a woman. And thank you very much. But, I am human you see. Fluid and moving. I cannot be defined. Don’t cry like a woman, don’t run like a woman, dress like a woman! You have joined the brigade. And it isn’t inspiring the daughters of the world. We can do better.

I am not on twitter to join in all the retorting women. Search, if you haven’t already, #DressLikeAWoman and you will discover enlightening posts. Time to upgrade ourselves about femininity and its translation into fashion.

These tweets are proof enough. We are out there saving lives, fighting justice, painting canvases and winning golds. That’s what we excel in. We might not fit into your definitions of dressing like a woman but we are not sorry. Nail paints, body hair, pearls, heels, and skirts. Our body, our rules, our choices.

You are the President, sir.

Let’s get the work done. Together. The world is looking at us. No time to play dress up.

