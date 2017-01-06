Unstoppable At 105, This Man Pedals To Create A New World Record

Imagine if an old grandpa next door woke up one day and decided to create a world record? Certainly, you would be flabbergasted.Robert Marchand, a 105-year-old Frenchman, is that grandpa next door who made a world record by cycling 22.547 kilometers in an hour.

The man cycled his way to Guinness world record by setting a new world record at a state-of-the-art indoor track outside Paris that hosts elite cycling events.

On his achievement, he said, “I didn’t even see the 10-minute warning sign during the event. Otherwise, I would have gone faster.” He added, “I am not here to be a champion. I am here to prove that at 105 years old you can still ride a bike.”

Well sure as hell, he did. As if this record was not enough, he has also cycled from Moscow to Paris (about 1,800 miles by car).

If this man’s passion does not inspire you, I don’t know what will.