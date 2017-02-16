On Valentine’s Day, These Husbands Gifted Sparkling Invisible Jewelry To Their Wives

It all begins with the touch of a hand. An electric current seeps through when that special one touches you. Have you ever wondered what that electric current really is?

Designer jewelry brand Jewel Saga by Sonal Sawansukha did something super special this Valentine’s Day. They created ordinary yet extraordinary stories about a “handful of love moments.”

When she wakes up in the morning and gets busy in her routine, her hands miss his touch. A touch that at the end of the day makes her so overwhelmed, passing that electric current through her. That moment, her hands are instantaneously ornamented with invisible jewelry, yes, it’s the jewelry of appreciation and that of love.

Meet the three Oh-so-in-love couples:

Geetanjali & Ayush Kasliwal

Geetanjali’s day has a healthy start. She first meditates and follows it with Surya Namaskar. The Designer then prepares breakfast for her youngest of the three daughters before she drops her off at school. She makes sure to spend quality time with her pooch, Coco. She spends the entire day working at her store Anantaya Décor.

When her husband returns, he gifts her ‘invisible jewelry,’ when he holds her hand and softly kisses it.

Pranita Gagdani Daga & Ankit Daga

Pranita’s day begins with a workout, and then she gears up to conquer the world. She drives off to work. Pranita handles business in the technology sector, something completely different from their conventional family businesses. Her me-time consists of reading books. Aah, don’t you just want to do that all day?

Her evening time is spent with the rest of the family. That’s when the wait for Ankit begins. Happy, sad or just looking for the solitude for the two, Pranita and her husband Ankit see long drives as the best solution.

Love shines brighter than any jewel!

Rinku & Ashwani Joshi

Rinku’s day begins with a cup of coffee, it’s the perfect way for her to wake up every morning. She showers her son makes his bed before she pushes off to work. Restaurateur Rinku then bakes *slurp* delicious cupcakes at her restaurant, watches television in her leisure time before husband Ashwani returns.

Once he does, it’s magic. The aura of the home is filled with only love. When he wraps his hand around her delicate wrist, it’s the best piece of jewelry she can wear.

To read all the stories, visit Jewel Saga and fill your heart with invisible sparkles.