Vasundhara Raje Announces Two Years Of Child Care Leave Plan For Working Women

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje has announced that the female employees working with the state government will now get two-year child care leave on the lines of Central government. Isn’t is the best news of the day?

Currently, women get only six-month long maternity leave. The child care leave (CCL) would be paid and that the employees will get salaries for two years continuously.

Shivji Ram Jat, newly elected president of the union, said, “Apart from this maternity leave the CCL will be given to the female employees. She can avail the CCL of two years up to the age of 18 years of her son or daughter. Needless to say the CCL would help the female employees to bring up progeny well. CM also gave assurance to consider demand of promotion in various categories, doubling special pay of the employees raised by the union.”