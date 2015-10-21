Thursday, December 22 2016, 06:33:01
Vasundhara Raje Announces Two Years Of Child Care Leave Plan For Working Women

  October 21, 2015

 

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje has announced that the female employees working with the state government will now get two-year child care leave on the lines of Central government. Isn’t is the best news of the day?

Currently, women get only six-month long maternity leave. The child care leave (CCL) would be paid and that the employees will get salaries for two years continuously.

Shivji Ram Jat, newly elected president of the union, said, “Apart from this maternity leave the CCL will be given to the female employees. She can avail the CCL of two years up to the age of 18 years of her son or daughter. Needless to say the CCL would help the female employees to bring up progeny well. CM also gave assurance to consider demand of promotion in various categories, doubling special pay of the employees raised by the union.”

16 thoughts on “Vasundhara Raje Announces Two Years Of Child Care Leave Plan For Working Women

  1. payal.vajpayee@gmail.com'manisha

    sir ,
    I am Rajasthan government employee . I would like to know whether I can avail 2 years child care leave for my child’s care ? if u have any circular or order regarding this, please mail me.
    Payal.vajpayee@gmail.com

    Reply
    1. sonirajkumari832@gmail.com'Rajkumari verma

      Respected sir,
      I am Rajasthan govt employees in medical department as pharmacist. I want to ccl for my child,s iit preparation . what is the procedure of it? Please tell me soon

      Reply
  2. ajit_jain01@yahoo.com'Preeti Jain

    sir ,
    I am Rajasthan government (Education Dept.) employee . I would like to know whether I can avail 2 years child care leave for my child’s care ? if u have any circular or order regarding this, please mail me.

    Reply
  3. krishgupta69@Gmail.com'Krishn murari

    Sir,
    My wife is rajasthan govt.employee(panchayat raj.) We adopt a girl child less than one year from a govt. agency legally according” CARA”.
    १Can my wife avail child care leave?
    २Can she take these leaves in parts?
    ३can we get any govt. Order or link regarding this?
    Please mail me.

    Reply
  4. anitapaliwal70@gmail.com'Anita

    Sir
    I am govt employe in Rajasthan.l would like to know whether I can avail two years child care leave for my child’s care ?if you have any order or circular regarding this ,please mail me.

    Reply
  5. SK3426710@gmail.com'Manju kumari

    Respected sir I am a newely selected staff nurse 2 nd grade gnm in medical deept Rajasthan wheater any provision of ccl .I want ccl for my child please tell me the procedure for it soon 2…my child age is 6 month can I avil any type of live for my child care like maternity leave etc.

    Reply
  6. Anilguptakamini@yahoo.com'Kaminigupta

    I am a medical officer in rajasthan gov’t . My daughter in 11th class. I want ccl for her study . Please you have any circular tell me. Thankyou

    Reply
  7. vhol.777@gmail.com'HEMA RAI ARORA

    sir ,
    I am Rajasthan government (Education Dept.) employee . I would like to know whether I can avail 2 years child care leave for my child’s care ? if u have any circular or order regarding this, please mail me

    Reply
    1. varshameena7@gmail.com'Varsha

      I m junior engineer in jvvnl rajasthan government. I need child care leave. Kindly provide the written order copy

      Reply
  9. smita.korah@yahoo.in'smita

    Respected sir I am a staff nurse working in geetanjali hospital udaipur Rajasthan wheater any provision of ccl .I want ccl for my child please tell me the procedure for it soon 2…my child age is 3 month can I avil any type of live for my child care like maternity leave etc.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

