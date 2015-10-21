Vasundhara Raje Announces Two Years Of Child Care Leave Plan For Working Women
- JWB Post
- October 21, 2015
Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje has announced that the female employees working with the state government will now get two-year child care leave on the lines of Central government. Isn’t is the best news of the day?
Currently, women get only six-month long maternity leave. The child care leave (CCL) would be paid and that the employees will get salaries for two years continuously.
Shivji Ram Jat, newly elected president of the union, said, “Apart from this maternity leave the CCL will be given to the female employees. She can avail the CCL of two years up to the age of 18 years of her son or daughter. Needless to say the CCL would help the female employees to bring up progeny well. CM also gave assurance to consider demand of promotion in various categories, doubling special pay of the employees raised by the union.”
sir ,
I am Rajasthan government employee . I would like to know whether I can avail 2 years child care leave for my child’s care ? if u have any circular or order regarding this, please mail me.
Payal.vajpayee@gmail.com
Respected sir,
I am Rajasthan govt employees in medical department as pharmacist. I want to ccl for my child,s iit preparation . what is the procedure of it? Please tell me soon
when written order will publish about child care leave for rajasthan government employees
sir ,
I am Rajasthan government (Education Dept.) employee . I would like to know whether I can avail 2 years child care leave for my child’s care ? if u have any circular or order regarding this, please mail me.
Sir,
My wife is rajasthan govt.employee(panchayat raj.) We adopt a girl child less than one year from a govt. agency legally according” CARA”.
१Can my wife avail child care leave?
२Can she take these leaves in parts?
३can we get any govt. Order or link regarding this?
Please mail me.
Sir
I am govt employe in Rajasthan.l would like to know whether I can avail two years child care leave for my child’s care ?if you have any order or circular regarding this ,please mail me.
Respected sir I am a newely selected staff nurse 2 nd grade gnm in medical deept Rajasthan wheater any provision of ccl .I want ccl for my child please tell me the procedure for it soon 2…my child age is 6 month can I avil any type of live for my child care like maternity leave etc.
here you can full detail of child care leave…if u have any doubt regarding child care leave…visit this site
I am a medical officer in rajasthan gov’t . My daughter in 11th class. I want ccl for her study . Please you have any circular tell me. Thankyou
sir ,
I am Rajasthan government (Education Dept.) employee . I would like to know whether I can avail 2 years child care leave for my child’s care ? if u have any circular or order regarding this, please mail me
I m junior engineer in jvvnl rajasthan government. I need child care leave. Kindly provide the written order copy
http://www.downloadmaza.in/child-care-leave.html
here you can full detail of child care leave…if u have any doubt regarding child care leave…visit this site
Respected sir I am a staff nurse working in geetanjali hospital udaipur Rajasthan wheater any provision of ccl .I want ccl for my child please tell me the procedure for it soon 2…my child age is 3 month can I avil any type of live for my child care like maternity leave etc.
Ccl order sent
Kya two year(ccl) ke doran selri milegi
Ccl ka order h to bhejo