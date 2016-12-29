Vera Rubin, The Woman Who Discovered Dark Matter, Passes Away At 88

She made one of the most important discoveries in physics but never got a Nobel Prize which many thought she deserved.

Despite that, Vera Rubin will certainly remain one of the greatest astronomers to have ever lived for her discovery of dark matter, an achievement that opened many other possibilities in the field of science.

Rubin, who recently passed away at the age of 88, was a pioneer in the field of astronomy for discovering dark matter. A native of Philadelphia, Rubin discovered the presence of dark matter at a time when she was working at the Carnegie Institution in Washington.

Rubin had found that the material which was found at the galaxies’ edges rotate at the same rate as the material in the center.

It was this discovery that she understood that dark matter around the galaxy manages to spread mass throughout the galaxy.

Many scientists started working on this avenue after the discovery made by Rubin which resulted in new theories being developed which threw light on more new aspects of the dark matter.

It could be fairly said that Rubin’s discovery held key to all the future research in this field as she inspired a generation of scientists with her work.

But strangely the Nobel Prize never quite reached her in spite of several scientists arguing that her work most certainly deserved one.

The fact that Rubin was one of the few female scientists, who managed to carve a niche in the world at a time when the field was mostly male dominated, reflects her grit, tenacity and desire to learn.

Thank you, Vera Rubin, for making it much easier for women in subsequent generations to look up to you not only as a role model but also an emissary of gender equality.