Thursday, January 05 2017, 01:37:49
VIDEO: 2 Y.O. Has Some Hilarious Makeup Tips For Her Mother
- JWB Post
- January 5, 2017
As a kid, I’ve often sabotaged my mom’s make up kit. When she’d return from the office, with a white face, I’d tell her that I’m pretty.
But, never did I paint my mom’s face with makeup! But, this little one did, and the results are hilarious.
Meredith Warfel, 2-year-old Quinny’s mom uploaded a makeup tutorial on YouTube. In the video below, you’ll see how beautifully she “decorates” her mother. I so DON’T want a makeup artist like that!
