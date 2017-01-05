VIDEO: These Saudi Women Warn Us Against ‘Men Going Extinct’

“Hwages, is the new feminist anthem”. The song ― whose title loosely means “concerns” ― is based on an older Bedouin folk song. It is directed by Majed al-Esa of the Saudi production company 8ies Studio. Since it was uploaded to YouTube on Dec. 23, the video has racked up over 2 million views and plenty of praise on social media.

The video begins with three women in niqabs sitting at the backseat of a vehicle driven by a young lad. Suddenly they ditch the vehicle and drive scooters in colorful dresses.

The video has not only highlighted the rights of Saudi women in life but has also inspired the women around the globe.

This Arabic song has the phrase “ May men go extinct, they caused us psychiatric diseases!” which shows the frustration of women in the nation. But now the new generation women are different from the past. They will no longer tolerate the gender-based discrimination.

