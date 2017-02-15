VIDEO: These Young Girls Prove Why We Need To Put “Her” On The Map

An ad agency BBDO recently launched an initiative, “Put Her On The Map,” to urge the Government to name more streets, public spaces, and landmarks on prominent female personalities.

“Women make up 50 percent of the population, but most streets, landmarks, and monuments are named after men,” the initiative’s statement read. “By allowing this imbalance, society makes it harder for women to find inspiration and to see their own potential in the world around them. We allow society to forget about the accomplishments of women.”

To prove their point, they have also released a short video which features young girls trying to think of famous places named after women. Well, their answers show that many landmarks are named after men and not women.

Andrew Robertson, BBDO Worldwide’s president and CEO, said, “When successful women are not visible in our world, there is no precedent for female potential.”

The girls also revealed what they want to be when they grow up and they answer by referring to the superficial items like the “Lazy Susan,” a “Bloody Mary” and “Mary Jane” shoes.

The film ends with a call to action: “Let’s inspire girls by honoring great women.”

We agree with the mission and vision of this initiative completely. It is so important to set the right example for the young women of the world and it can only be done when we give equal respect and honor to the influential women of our past as the noted men.