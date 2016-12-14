Vidya Balan Gives Us A Valid Reason To NOT Be A Superwoman

Vidya Balan is one Bollywood actress who doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind on everyday struggles of the women.

The 37-year-old actress has always been vocal on the issues like body-shaming, ageism, etc.

In a recent interview, she spoke about yet another issue every married working woman has to deal with in her life: balancing work and home.

On being asked about juggling work and home, Vidya told IANS, “I don’t juggle. I’m no longer trying to be superwoman. I am a woman who when I’m working, I’m working, when I’m home, I’m home, when I’m chilling, I’m chilling. Sometimes, when I don’t feel like doing anything, I don’t do anything.”

“So, I think this balancing is really overrated because women are constantly asked to balance home and work and it’s unfair,” she continued.

However, Vidya confessed that she feels guilty when she can’t spend time with her family on special occasions due to work commitments. And, she made a totally legit point on why all women, including her, feel this way.

“Maybe I feel guilty because I am a girl. Maybe a man wouldn’t feel the same way because you take it for granted that a man sometimes can’t make it to certain special occasions because they are working. We (women) still feel that we should work and be there (for occasions too). But I think these unrealistic expectations are slowly shedding,” she said.

Claps!