Vogue’s Recent American Cover Shows Beauty In Diversity At Its Best

Who sets the definition of a perfect looking girl? Has there ever been an age when a particular beauty ideal hasn’t set trends?

According to the Vogue magazine “In a climate of immigration bans and building walls, the biggest names in 2017 make the case that there isn’t just one type of American girl—nor has there ever been.”

Showcasing diversity in color, origin, shape and size, Vogue launched its March 2017 cover celebrating the magazine’s125th year in print, as well as the “modern American woman.” The cover features Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah and Liu Wen.

Through the cover, Maya Singer brings to light how beauty and body image standards have shifted or probably disappeared entirely. “What would happen if society threw the rule book away? What is the beauty when no standard measure applies?” she writes. “The cover of this magazine answers that question.”

Also, Graham how can we take our eyes off you! You look absolutely stunning. And to see a plus size model proudly showing off her body and not just the face in not just Vogues but also in its most visible, prime real estate edition, is path breaking!

Despite having shown variety of skin tones and shapes, the internet is not really happy with Vogues attempt to show diversity.

The Internet has come all out opposing the cover to be biased towards status quo. To note, Graham’s thigh is covered with her hand and all other models are tall and skinny with light to medium skin tones.

What do you think?

Share with us your thoughts in the comments below