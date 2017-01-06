Western Culture Or Short Clothes, What Lead To The Brutal Sexual Abuse Of 80 Y.O. Woman?

After learning about the Bengaluru mass molestation case and the recent gangrape in Churu in Rajasthan, my belief in humanity was badly shaken.

I have not been able to get over the two recent incidents when I read about an 80-year-old woman being raped in Sonipat Haryana.

I wonder what has man made of man! Also, on top of everything we have stinky politicians to pass lewd comments on the clothes of a girl and the way she behaves in public. Going by their logic, I fail to understand the reason behind rapes of few months’ old or 80-year-old women!

I wonder what new theory would our politicians cook now!

This horrendous rape incident brought back memories of the infamous Nirbhaya case in our minds. According to The Times of India, the woman reportedly bled to death after a Harpic bottle was inserted into her anal cavity by unidentified assailants. Though initial investigation by the police has not revealed evidence of rape, the possibility of sexual abuse still remains.

The victim’s body was found on her bed in blood-soaked quilts by her son. The elderly woman who lived on the first floor of her home had her two sons living on the second floor with their family.

The woman was rushed to the Sonipat civil hospital by her sons where the doctors found a bottle in her body.

According to the TOI report, the bottle was inserted with such force that it caused the anus to rupture and damaged the small and big intestines as well. This resulted in excessive internal bleeding which choked the lungs and caused death.

Sonipat Sadar police station SHO Prahlad Singh said the matter is under investigation and they are yet to confirm the details of the incident.