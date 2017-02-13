What Happens When Adele Gets A Grammy? She Breaks It To Show Some #GirlLove!

You know what I think of Adele? Well, who cares what I think of Adele? But, whatever I feel, it’s probably the same as what you’re feeling.

Absolute love for this woman. The queen who’s had us trippin’ in the deep on her voice received the Grammy this morning for the Album of the year. Well, eh, no biggie for her, considering how amazing she is.

Adele, however, begged to differ. Which is what made her get onto the stage and show some #GirlLove for Beyonce.

The Halo singer was also nominated for the category, but she, unfortunately lost it to Adele.

Thank you. Hi, guys. Hi. Hi, everyone. Hi. Hi. Hi. Hi. As you can see, it took an army to make me strong and willing again to do it. And I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

Five years ago, when I was last here, I was so―I was pregnant, and I didn’t know. And I was awarded that shortly after, I found out shortly after, which was the biggest blessing of my life. And in my pregnancy, becoming a mother, I lost a lot of myself. I struggled and I still do struggle being a mom. It’s really hard. But tonight winning this kind of full circle.

But I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyonce, and the album to me, the “Lemonade” album, Beyonce, was so monumental, and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will. I appreciate it.

The academy, I love you, my manager, my husband, and my son. You’re the only reason I do it. Thank you so much. Thank you very much to everybody.

But, that wasn’t it. Adele broke her award into half to share it with Beyonce. Ah, so much love!

